23XI Racing Announces Big Decision On Bubba Wallace

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 14: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

YellaWood 500 winner Bubba Wallace will reportedly be driving a different car for the 23XI team.

Per FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, the driver of the No. 23 Toyota will be taking over the 45 for the rest of the year:

"With 23XI No. 45 car in the owners playoffs, Bubba Wallace will drive the No. 45 for the remainder of the season. Wallace in 45 gives team more experience as well as Wallace gets some playoff-type experience."

The number swap comes just one week after Kurt Busch and the 23XI team decided to withdraw the veteran driver's waiver to compete in the Cup Series Playoffs.

“Kurt put us in the playoffs and isn’t able to finish out the mission,” said 23XI president Steve Lauletta, via NASCAR.com. “We’re still qualified for the owners’ championship and now we’re looking to [Bubba] and Bootie [Barker, crew chief] and that team to take the No. 45 mantle and try to have our strongest run.”

“Since we started 23XI as a one-car team and grew to two cars, we’ve always said we are two cars but act as one team,” Lauletta continued. “This is us putting that, again, into reality. The whole point of this is to put our team in the best position to get as far in the owners’ championship playoffs as possible.”

Busch has been fighting concussion symptoms since his July 23 wreck at Pocono.