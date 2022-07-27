23XI Racing Announces Official Decision On Kurt Busch

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 23: Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 McDonald's Toyota, works with a crew member during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

On Sunday morning, NASCAR announced that 23XI Racing driver Kurt Busch had not been cleared to race.

Now, a few days later, NASCAR is saying the same thing. Busch, who was involved in an accident, won't be able to get behind the wheel of the car this weekend either.

In an official statement from the team, 23XI Racing said Busch has yet to be cleared by the NASCAR medical team.

"Following medical evaluations after his wreck at Pocono Raceway last Saturday, Kurt Busch has not been cleared by the NASCAR medical team to return to competition this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course," the team said in a statement.

"Ty Gibbs will once again fill in for Kurt in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD. Kurt's health is of the utmost importance to the team, and we wish him all the best as he prepares for his return."

While it's obviously tough that he won't be able to get back behind the wheel this weekend, there is at least one bit of good news.

"Kurt has been granted a medical waiver from NASCAR and remains eligible for the playoffs," the statement continued.

We wish the best for Busch as he continues to recover.