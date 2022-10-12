247Sports Announces Decision On Arch Manning's Ranking

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Arch Manning #16 of Isidore Newman High school looks on during the game against Hanhville Highschool on September 02, 2022 in Boutte, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The recruiting rankings outlet 247Sports recently updated their rankings for the college football Class of 2023 and decided to keep Texas commit Arch Manning at the top of the order.

Appearing on the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna explained that he and the other analysts were impressed by Manning's six high school games at Isidore Newman High School this year. Against stiffer competition, he still played great, prompting them to reaffirm his status as top prospect.

"We had the opportunity to go down to New Orleans to see him against Riverside Academy in the third game of the season. Arch Manning put on quite a dazzling performance," Petagna said. "Through six games of his senior season, we've been more convicted on him this go around than we have ever been. We are seeing that more complete player that we wanted to see. He's got 22 touchdowns, one interception and five wins against four teams with an above .500 record."

While Manning is the top prospect in 2023, he isn't the highest-rated prospect of all-time. His .9999 composite rating at 247Sports puts him just behind the legendary Vince Young for the highest ranking in history.

Though much like Vince Young, Arch Manning has also committed to the University of Texas.

With Manning joining the Longhorns next year he will likely be getting his first starts with the team once they officially join the SEC the year after (though both could still happen sooner).

Manning is the most-hyped quarterback prospect of all-time due to his incredible football IQ and his even more incredible pedigree with.