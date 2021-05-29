247Sports Makes Big Change To Recruiting Rankings

247Sports has been a major innovator in the recruiting rankings space. The sports media outlet developed the Composite Rankings, which compiles prospects’ various rankings from multiple outlets to come up with a clearer picture.

The recruiting service has made another big change to the process.

Saturday morning, 247Sports announced some major changes to its rankings/evaluation process.

“No more dual threat and pro style! Just quarterback. Plus defensive line, edge, and (off ball) linebacker. And more,” Bud Elliott tweeted.

Here’s an example of one change, notably at the quarterback position:

The previous designations separating quarterback into DUAL and PRO categories are gone. Now quarterbacks are all ranked together. The DUAL label was probably used too often under the old system, and dividing the QB pool into two different categories seemed superfluous upon further review.

Arch Manning, for example, was previously listed as a pro-style quarterback. However, he’s now just listed as a quarterback – and the No. 1 quarterback in his class. The five-star quarterback is starting to schedule some major recruiting visits, too – he has five lined up for the summer right now.

You can read about 247Sports’ complete changes to its recruiting rankings process here.