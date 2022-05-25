2nd Half Of Warriors-Mavericks Game Delayed - Here's Why

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 24: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks jumps to stop a three point basket by Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter in Game Four of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 24, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The second half of tonight's Game 4 matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks was delayed for a pretty unique reason.

With rain in the Dallas area, the American Airlines Center roof is being put to the test. Unfortunately, a weak point in the structure resulted in a significant leak.

A pretty steady stream of water fell on the court just in front of the Warriors bench.

Arena staff used a bunch of towels and mops to soak up the moisture on the court. Several workers located the source of the leak and are up in the rafters working to repair it.

NBA on TNT courtside reporter Allie LaForce reports that this is the second time the American Airlines Center roof has sprung a leak this season. It happened again during a regular-season matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 21.

The delay went on for more than 15 minutes before the game was able to resume.

The Mavericks lead by double digits heading into the second half.