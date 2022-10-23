3 'Big Name' Wide Receivers Are Getting Trade Interest

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts following a play during the second quarter of their game against the Washington Football Team at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

In the last seven days the Carolina Panthers have traded Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey. But they might not be the only skill position players being moved before the deadline.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there are three wide receivers who are "generating trade interest" ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline. Per the report, Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans, Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos are being mentioned in recent calls.

All three of those teams currently have losing records and are unlikely to be in the playoff mix in the second half of the season. Trading a star receiver would be great for helping kick their rebuilds into high gear though.

Of the three, Claypool was deemed the least likely to be traded at the deadline. But you never know what kind of offer is being discussed.

Brandin Cooks is a nine-year veteran who led the Houston Texans in receiving in two straight seasons. But he's having a bit of a down year right now and the Texans need the extra assets.

Jerry Jeudy is in his third year with the Denver Broncos and has been a superb deep threat for the team.

Chase Claypool has had over 800 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons but is also having a down year for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Will any of these three get traded before the deadline?