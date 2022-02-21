3 Big Texans Trades Are Viewed As “Inevitable”

The Houston Texans are expected to make plenty of noise this coming offseason. Per a report, three big trades involving Texans players are “inevitable” at this point.

Per Michael Ginnitti of Sportrac, the Texans are expected to trade Deshaun Watson, Laremy Tunsil and Brandin Cooks. In fact, he called those potential trades “inevitable.”

“The Watson trade, the Tunsil trade and probably a Brandin Cooks trade kind of looks inevitable right now,” Ginnitti said on Monday.

A Deshaun Watson trade has been on the table for some time now. The only obstacle could be the Texans’ asking price.

Houston reportedly wants at least three first-round picks for the young star quarterback. In today’s NFL, that might not be much to part with for a superstar like Watson.

The Texans, meanwhile, are losing leverage each minute they don’t trade Watson.

“To get this done, something has to give. Ultimately, it may be Houston,” writes Pro Football Talk. “Between the no-trade clause, the $35 million salary, the still-unsettled legal issues, and a full year of inactivity from Watson, Houston’s leverage isn’t getting better — it’s getting worse. And if potentially interested teams in which Watson would be interested begin making other arrangements, it becomes harder not easier for the Texans to get whatever they want.”

Will Watson be playing for a new team next season? It would appear so.