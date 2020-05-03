3 Bold Future Teams For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

No quarterback situation will be worth monitoring more over the next year-plus than the one in Green Bay.

The Packers shocked the football world in the first round of the NFL Draft last month when they selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. This officially put a ticking clock on Rodgers’ tenure with the Packers. How much longer will he stay in Green Bay?

“I don’t know this for certain, but I guarantee you, it’s got the wheels turning in Aaron’s mind. If that’s the case, then that means there’s a chip on his shoulder toward the organization that otherwise was not there. All he needs is a reason other than this reason to expedite that,” Brett Favre told Rich Eisen last week.

Rodgers has spent his entire career in Green Bay, winning a Super Bowl and making countless Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams. But most of the greats end up finishing their careers on a different team. Just ask Tom Brady.

So, where could Rodgers finish his career? Here are three bold options.

1. Patriots

The Patriots say they like second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, and maybe that’s truly the case, but he’s yet to prove anything.

New England could look to move on from Stidham after 2020 or ’21, depending on how things go for the former Auburn QB.

Don’t be surprised if Rodgers is one of the quarterbacks they look to replace him with.

2. Cowboys

Dak Prescott should be the quarterback of the future for the Cowboys, but Dallas has yet to sign him to a longterm extension.

If things get ugly between the two sides, maybe Prescott will actually end up leaving in free agency in 2021 or ’22.

Rodgers has dominated the Cowboys in Dallas on multiple occasions. Maybe Jerry Jones will look to get him on his side.

3. Bears

The Bears officially declined Mitch Trubisky’s fifth-year contract option on Saturday. The 2020 NFL season is a make it-or-break it year for the former top NFL Draft pick.

If Trubisky doesn’t show out, Chicago will be on replacement watch.

Rodgers in a Bears uniform just looks wrong, but hey, Favre ended up playing for the Vikings. Maybe Rodgers will consider playing for a Packers rival, too.

***

Where do you ultimately see Aaron Rodgers finishing his NFL career?