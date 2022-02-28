Three cities have been named finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft. That list includes Green Bay, Detroit and Washington D.C., per a report.

“#Packers Mark Murphy says Green Bay is one of three finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft. It’s between GB, Detroit and Washington, DC. They expect to hear by league meetings at end of March at the latest,” tweeted Rachel Hopmayer of NBC26.

Obviously Packers and Lions fans would love their cities to host the NFL Draft. But those aren’t exactly exciting destinations for the rest of the NFL fan base.

“GB and Detroit are two terrible locations for the draft lol,” one fan tweeted. “You could have the NFL Draft on the National Mall. Or you could put it in Green Bay. Come on guys, let’s use our brains here,” a fan said.

Washington D.C., on the other hand, would be a terrific destination for the 2024 NFL Draft. It has everything to offer.

“Washington D.C. would be the PERFECT location for the NFL Draft. National Mall, on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, U.S. Capitol in the background, etc. The NFL could make the Draft sparkle in D.C.,” tweeted Scott Abraham of 7News DC.

