3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with.

In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.

Despite his failure at the pro level, Rhule is still regarded as an elite college program builder from his days at Temple and Baylor where he was named Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2019.

As is Gary Patterson, who is a two-time AP Coach of the Year and brought TCU to CFB prominence over of his 21 years in Fort Worth.

Monken has coaches at Army for nine seasons after a brief run at Georgia Southern where he's posted a record of 61-48, including two 10+ win seasons and back-to-back nine-win years.

Brice also reports that interim head coach Mickey Joseph is also in the running despite some of their struggles since taking over.