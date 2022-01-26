The Spun

3 Coaches Reportedly Still In Play For The Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are still on the hunt for their next head coach — but the search has reportedly been narrowed down to three options.

According to NFL insider Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett are all candidates still in the running for the job.

The Jags were reportedly “impressed” by Leftwich’s second interview on Tuesday, but the team has yet to make an offer to any of these candidates.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported similar information earlier this morning, saying the Jacksonville organization is “not close to a deal” with any of its head coaching candidates. The Jaguars still haven’t decided which direction they want to go and the process is ongoing.

Coming off a 3-14 season that saw former head coach Urban Meyer fired after 13 games, the Jags understandably want to get this head coaching decision right.

