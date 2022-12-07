3 College Basketball Players Suspended For Tonight's Game

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - DECEMBER 14: A general view shows a game between the New Mexico State Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Dreamstyle Arena - The Pit on December 14, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Lobos defeated the Aggie 69-62. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images) Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The New Mexico State basketball program will be without three players tonight as they serve a one-game suspension.

Chi Chi Avery, Issa Muhammad and Anthony Roy will all be unavailable for this evening's matchup at Santa Clara. Avery and Muhammad will be on the bench in street clothes. Roy is still back in Las Cruces, per team insider Colin Deaver.

These suspensions come in connection to last month's high-profile shooting. All three players were named in the police reports released earlier this week.

Mike Peake, a 21-year-old junior on the New Mexico State basketball team, shot and killed 19-year-old University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis on Nov. 19. Police are calling the killing a self-defense situation.

Peake was also shot during the incident and underwent multiple surgeries at a local hospital. Video released earlier this week showed Peake running away from Travis and two other men who were attacking him. According to police, Travis shot Peake first and he responded in self defense.

Peake has not been charged by police, but he was suspended indefinitely by his team.

Head coach Greg Heiar and his staff have not received any suspension. The school has hired an outside investigation firm to look into the incident.