3 College Basketball Players Suspended For Tonight's Game
The New Mexico State basketball program will be without three players tonight as they serve a one-game suspension.
Chi Chi Avery, Issa Muhammad and Anthony Roy will all be unavailable for this evening's matchup at Santa Clara. Avery and Muhammad will be on the bench in street clothes. Roy is still back in Las Cruces, per team insider Colin Deaver.
These suspensions come in connection to last month's high-profile shooting. All three players were named in the police reports released earlier this week.
Mike Peake, a 21-year-old junior on the New Mexico State basketball team, shot and killed 19-year-old University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis on Nov. 19. Police are calling the killing a self-defense situation.
Peake was also shot during the incident and underwent multiple surgeries at a local hospital. Video released earlier this week showed Peake running away from Travis and two other men who were attacking him. According to police, Travis shot Peake first and he responded in self defense.
Peake has not been charged by police, but he was suspended indefinitely by his team.
Head coach Greg Heiar and his staff have not received any suspension. The school has hired an outside investigation firm to look into the incident.