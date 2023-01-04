3 College Football Programs Named 'Losers' Of Bowl Season

NORMAN, OK - AUGUST 30: A general view of the field during the Oklahoma Sooners vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs game August 30, 2014 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Bulldogs 48-16. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

The college football bowl season is nearly over, which means it's time to reflect on the season at hand.

With a full slate of games to reflect on, 247Sports named the winners and losers of the bowl season. Unfortunately, three college football programs were on the losing side.

1) Purdue:

Left at the altar a couple weeks before kickoff after unexpected Jeff Brohm's exit to Louisville, Purdue failed to show in Monday's Citrus Bowl matchup with LSU. In fact, we're not even sure if the Boilermakers were ready to play the game after losing by 56 points.

2) Florida:

Florida did not want to be in Las Vegas before Christmas ahead of the Early Signing Period. First-year coach Billy Napier's team played like it, too. Without quarterback Anthony Richardson, who opted out in favor of NFL Draft prep, and backup Jalen Kitna dismissed, Florida found no offense against Oregon State and was nearly shut out.

3) Oklahoma

The "OU Standard" has not been restored just yet under Brent Venables. The Sooners never got things right on defense this season and fading into obscurity by October was never the expectation with a new head coach who promised to keep this program in title contention. Bluntly, this looked a lot different than Lincoln Riley's Oklahoma for much of the season.

What do you think of the list?