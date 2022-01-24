The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

3 Favorites Reportedly Emerging For The Bears Job

Bears head coach Matt Nagy stands alongside Justin Fields.CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) reviews plays with Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are reportedly targeting three main head coaching candidates to fill their vacancy. Per Monday Morning Quarterback‘s Albert Breer, Chicago is eyeing two current defensive coordinators and one former head coach.

“Jim Caldwell, Leslie Frazier and Matt Eberflus have emerged as top names,” Breer said of the Bears’ HC opening.

Jim Caldwell last served in the NFL as an assistant head coach and QB’s coach for the Dolphins in 2019. His last head coaching stints came with the Bears’ division rival Detroit Lions from 2014-2017, and the Colts from 2009-2011.

Meanwhile, Leslie Frazier has coached up the Bills No. 1 defense dating back to 2017. And is widely regarded as one of the top DC’s in all of football.

Lastly, Matt Eberflus has led the Colts D since 2018. The 51-year-old’s name has swirled in head coaching rumors over the last couple years. But this year just may be the one where he secures a team of his own.

Two of the three prospective candidates are defensive coaches, the opposite of previous head coach Matt Nagy.

Jim Harbaugh was also rumored to be in the running for the Bears’ job, but as the days go on it appears he likely will stay at his alma mater Michigan.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.