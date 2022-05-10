3 Fighters Appear To Be Lining Up For Conor McGregor

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Conor McGregor holds up a cup of his Notorious-branded Irish whiskey as he speaks during a news conference following his 10th-round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Three fighters appear to be eyeing a matchup against MMA icon Conor McGregor in his impending return to the UFC: Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

After knocking out Tony Ferguson with an incredible front kick during Saturday night's UFC 274 event, Michael Chandler called out McGregor directly.

"I got one dude on my mind. Conor McGregor, you got to come back and fight somebody," Chandler said. "I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet, but I want to up the stakes, Conor. I want you at your best — you and me at 170 [pounds]. Holla at your boy."

Charles Oliveira also targeted McGregor after his win on Saturday night. After submitting Justin Gaethje with a rear-naked choke hold in the first round, the Brazilian told reporters that fighting the Irishman would be good for his legacy.

Earlier this week before losing to Oliveira, Gaethje shared a far more confrontational challenge for McGregor.

"I want that opportunity to take him away from this sport forever,” the American fighter said on the Full Send Podcast when asked about potentially fighting McGregor.

McGregor suffered a brutal broken leg injury during his second consecutive loss to Dustin Poirier last year. Back in March, UFC president Dana White said he likely won't return to the ring until the fall.