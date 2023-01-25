3 Finalists For NFL Comeback Player Of The Year Revealed

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 26: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Today the NFL revealed its finalists for the upcoming NFL Honors and three brilliant players have been nominated for the Associated Press's Comeback Player of the Year award.

On Wednesday, the league announced its three finalists for the prestigious award. Making the cut were New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

Barkley set a new personal best in rushing yards with 1,312 and finished with his best season since his historic 2018 rookie season. He made his first Pro Bowl since that memorable season while being the driving force for the Giants en route to making the playoffs.

McCaffrey missed 10 games in 2021 but played every game in 2022 despite a midseason trade from the Panthers to the 49ers. He finished the year with over 1,800 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns, most of which has come with the 49ers.

Smith started just five games between 2015 and 2021 but in his first year as the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback, led the league in completion percentage, broke numerous team records and made his first Pro Bowl while leading them to the playoffs.

It's hard to say between the three of them who brought the most value to their team as all three players were essential to their respective teams reaching the playoffs.

How we determine the winner honestly comes down to what you define as a "comeback."

Is it based on how good they played coming off an injury? If so, vote for McCaffrey.

Is it returning to elite form after several years of below average play? If so, vote for Barkley.

Is it having a breakout year after barely playing because you weren't seen as good enough? If so, vote for Smith.

How the voters answer that question will determine who wins the award.

Who would you vote for Comeback Player of the Year?