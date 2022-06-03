3 First-Round Picks From 2022 Draft Still Haven't Signed Rookie Contracts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks on stage to kick off round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Most of the 2022 first-round picks have signed their rookie contracts. Three players, meanwhile, have yet to strike deals with their respective teams.

One of those players is former Pitt star and new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. Although there's no concern the two sides will get a deal done.

Spotrac reports Pickett will eventually sign a four-year deal in the range of $14 million.

"Former Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett is set to sign a fully guaranteed four-year, $14 million contract with the Steelers after being selected No. 20 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft," via On3. "The deal comes with a $7.4 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option for 2026, according to Spotrac."

Former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, meanwhile, was drafted 14th overall by the Baltimore Ravens. He also remains un-signed.

The last of the 2022 first-round picks who has yet to get a deal is New England Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange. He was a bit of a surprise pick by the Pats. Most mocks had Strange coming off the draft board much later than pick No. 29.

All other first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft have signed their rookie contracts.

Expect Pickett, Hamilton and Strange to get deals done soon.