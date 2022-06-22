3 Florida Football Players Are No Longer On The Team

GAINESVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 07: A general view during the game between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

As the Florida Gators prepare for the upcoming college football season, they do so in their first year under head coach Billy Napier

Napier is wasting no time getting the roster in shape either. According to new report, the former Louisiana head coach removed three players from the roster this week.

That was in an attempt to get within the 85 scholarship limit. When announced the newest roster, reporters noticed that three player were missing.

According to multiple reports, Mordecai McDaniel, Fenley Graham and Chris Thomas Jr. are no longer with the team.

McDaniel and Graham were defensive backs and came into program as part of the 2020 class. Thomas, meanwhile, was a defensive lineman from Florida’s 2021 class.

We'll have to wait and see if Billy Napier can leads the Gators to more success than they found in 2021.

Florida opens the 2022 college football season with a massive non-conference tilt against the Utah Utes.