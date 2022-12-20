3 Key Browns Players Won't Practice On Tuesday

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns will be down three key contributors at practice on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, running back Nick Chubb, along with pass rushers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, and safety John Johnson won't be practicing.

Chubb is dealing with a foot injury while Garrett has an illness. Johnson is then dealing with a thigh issue while Clowney has a concussion.

Chubb suffered his injury on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens and is hoping to be available against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Clowney also got hurt in Cleveland's win over Baltimore.

The Browns come into Saturday's game against the New Orleans Saints with a 6-8 record as they still have a pulse. They'll hope to be as healthy as possible as they try and stay in the playoff hunt.

Kickoff from Cleveland will be at 1 p.m. ET.