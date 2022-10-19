3 Key Players Missing From Buccaneers Practice Today

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Three important Buccaneers players dealing with injuries were reportedly nowhere to be sign at Tampa Bay's practice Wednesday.

Per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, "No sign of Cam Brate (neck), Akiem Hicks (foot) or Julio Jones (knee) on this mildly cool morning at #Bucs practice."

Brate flew back with the team after Sunday's game following a short stay at a local Pittsburgh hospital. The veteran tight end took a scary hit that saw him being tended to by members of the training staff for eight minutes before being stretchered off.

Meanwhile, Julio Jones hasn't suited up since Week 4 as he tends to a knee issue. With the belief that the Buccaneers would like to save the 33-year-old wideout's legs for a potential playoff run.

As for Hicks, Thursday will mark one month since he tore the Plantar Fascia in his foot, which was the original recovery time being reported.

Whenever he does return, he should provide a big boost to Tampa's front-seven.