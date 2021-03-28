3 Major College Football Programs Projected To Fall Back

There were some surprises during the 2020 college football season, with a couple of different teams playing at a higher level than expected.

Surely, the same will happen during the 2021 season, with several programs likely to surprise when the games begin.

Some, of course, will surprise in a different way – falling back to Earth. There will be some college football programs that fall back from their big leaps made in 2020.

What programs are those?

College Football News’ Pete Fiutak made his picks earlier this month. He named five college football programs that will “take a wee step back” during the 2021 season. There are three major Power 5 programs on his list.

Most notably: Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish made the College Football Playoff last season, losing to Alabama in the semifinal contest. Notre Dame loses star quarterback Ian Book and several other key players. It would not be surprising to see the Fighting Irish falling back to Earth during the 2021 season.

“Again, on a talent basis, Notre Dame is good enough to beat everyone on the slate. However, all it takes is one key loss to make the College Football Playoff a tough call, and two ends any hope,” Fiutak wrote.

Indiana and Northwestern are the other two Power 5 programs on the list, which can be read in full here.