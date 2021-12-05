3 Major Programs Reportedly In Play For Quinn Ewers

Former Ohio State five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers announced earlier this week his intentions to transfer out of the Buckeyes program.

Ewers, the top prospect in the 2022 class, reclassified to 2021 so he could enroll early and take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities. He reportedly signed a three-year, $1.4 million deal with GT Sports Marketing in August.

The first-year quarterback was a non-factor on the field in Columbus, though. He was deep on the depth chart and redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud is the clear starter heading into 2022.

So, Ewers has opted to transfer.

According to Yahoo! Sports insider Pete Thamel, three notable programs are in play for Ewers right now: Texas, Texas Tech and TCU. There could be others as the process moves along.

“No. 1 ranked 2021 quarterback Quinn Ewers is on a visit to Texas Tech. He’s already met with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian at Ewers’ home and is slated to visit TCU tomorrow,” he reports.

Ewers is a Texas native, so heading back home makes sense for the elite prospect.

Where do you see the former No. 1 overall recruit ending up?