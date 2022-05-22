Ranking The 3 Most Likely Schools For Arch Manning
Arch Manning continues to be patient with his college decision, but the five-star quarterback recruit is taking some notable steps this summer.
The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning has locked in three major official visits this summer.
Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class out of New Orleans, Louisiana, has scheduled official visits to three major programs.
"Manning's family tells 247Sports they’ll be at Georgia the first weekend in June and then Alabama and Texas the weekends to follow. He has already visited each of those programs several times including returns this past spring and for a game last fall," 247Sports reports.
Of those three schools, which is the favorite? Based on the latest intel, here's the latest rankings for Arch Manning.
1. Texas
The Longhorns have looked like the favorite for Arch Manning from the jump.
Arch Manning has a very close relationship with head coach Steve Sarkisian. He could build his own legacy in Austin.
2. Georgia
The Bulldogs might have more talent than anyone, top to bottom, in college football.
However, Georgia has not had a truly elite college football quarterback in a while.
Perhaps Arch Manning will fill that void.
3. Alabama
The Crimson Tide should never be counted out, but Alabama has reportedly been pushing hard for another five-star quarterback in recent weeks.
Perhaps the Crimson Tide are losing confidence in Arch Manning's recruitment.
***
Where do you see Arch Manning playing college football?