Ranking The 3 Most Likely Schools For Arch Manning

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Arch Manning continues to be patient with his college decision, but the five-star quarterback recruit is taking some notable steps this summer.

The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning has locked in three major official visits this summer.

Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class out of New Orleans, Louisiana, has scheduled official visits to three major programs.

"Manning's family tells 247Sports they’ll be at Georgia the first weekend in June and then Alabama and Texas the weekends to follow. He has already visited each of those programs several times including returns this past spring and for a game last fall," 247Sports reports.

Of those three schools, which is the favorite? Based on the latest intel, here's the latest rankings for Arch Manning.

1. Texas

The Longhorns have looked like the favorite for Arch Manning from the jump.

Arch Manning has a very close relationship with head coach Steve Sarkisian. He could build his own legacy in Austin.

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

2. Georgia

The Bulldogs might have more talent than anyone, top to bottom, in college football.

However, Georgia has not had a truly elite college football quarterback in a while.

Perhaps Arch Manning will fill that void.

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

3. Alabama

The Crimson Tide should never be counted out, but Alabama has reportedly been pushing hard for another five-star quarterback in recent weeks.

Perhaps the Crimson Tide are losing confidence in Arch Manning's recruitment.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Where do you see Arch Manning playing college football?