3 Names On Oklahoma’s “Wish List” For Next Coach

Oklahoma was left reeling after the departure of Lincoln Riley to USC. But according to Berry Tramel of The Oklahoman, there are three names the school has in mind.

Tramel revealed the three names on the “Dan Patrick Show,” Monday.

Two of the three, Beamer and Venables, are former Sooners assistants. But the Oklahoma insider believes chances are Beamer is the next head coach in Norman.

“Shane Beamer,” Tramel said. “He’s a guy to look for.”

“Very impressive. The Beamer family is as classy and as well respected as any in America. OU loved him. If he was still on Lincoln’s staff I think he’d have already been named head coach.”

Beamer, the son of legendary Virginia Tech HC Frank Beamer, is currently the coach at South Carolina. In his first season with the Gamecocks, the 44-year-old finished 6-6.

The Gamecocks are going Bowling! What a job by Shane Beamer this year. pic.twitter.com/oYrgKZG2Bt — Saturday Gameday (@SaturdayGameday) November 21, 2021

After losing 30-0 to Clemson, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney had nothing but praise for his former assistant.

“His team believes, and they have not quit one time all year,” Swinney told reporters. “He’s heading in the right direction. He’s got a team – they don’t quit. They play tough. He’s done an amazing job.”

For now, former head coach Bob Stoops will serve as Oklahoma’s interim coach in the team’s bowl game.