3 NBA Stars Being Monitored For Possible Trade Demands

NBA executives are reportedly waiting for the next “disenchanted” star to want out of their current team in the age of player empowerment.

Per basketball analyst Howard Beck, there’s now “speculation focused on Zion Williamson in New Orleans, Damian Lillard in Portland and Donovan Mitchell in Utah.”

Superstar empowerment is disrupting the NBA—and not entirely for the better, writes @HowardBeck https://t.co/1YtSqAL0dG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 20, 2022

With crumbling situations around them (all for different reasons), Dame, Zion and Spida could all be rocking a different uniform in the not-too-distant future.

Six-time All-NBA guard Damian Lillard has been loyal to the soil in Portland. But it’s not clear he’ll stick around with the Blazers staring directly into the face of a rebuild. Dame still has three years and $137 million owed to him after this season. However, its possible he could make a push to get to winning situation if Portland can’t land him a worthy sidekick.

As far as the Pelicans are concerned, there are serious red flags when it comes to the Zion Williamson situation. Not only has Zion missed the entire season due to a foot injury (that may require a second surgery), but numerous reports have surfaced saying the young phenom is unhappy in NOLA and would welcome a change of scenery.

CJ McCollum says he has yet to speak with Zion Williamson since being traded to the Pelicans https://t.co/KXEa7uwcvm — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 21, 2022

And when it comes to Donovan Mitchell, the three-time All-Star has continuously had to fend off rumors that he’s not happy in Salt Lake. Spida is still only in the first year of a five-year extension; so if he truly makes a push to want out, it could turn Ben Simmons-esque quickly.

Hopefully all three stars can find the best situation to help them succeed. Whether it’s staying out, or heading elsewhere.