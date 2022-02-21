The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

3 NBA Stars Being Monitored For Possible Trade Demands

Donovan Mitchell adjusting his sleeve during a game.DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 05: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz reacts late in the game while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 05, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Utah won the game 110-105. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NBA executives are reportedly waiting for the next “disenchanted” star to want out of their current team in the age of player empowerment.

Per basketball analyst Howard Beck, there’s now “speculation focused on Zion Williamson in New Orleans, Damian Lillard in Portland and Donovan Mitchell in Utah.”

With crumbling situations around them (all for different reasons), Dame, Zion and Spida could all be rocking a different uniform in the not-too-distant future.

Six-time All-NBA guard Damian Lillard has been loyal to the soil in Portland. But it’s not clear he’ll stick around with the Blazers staring directly into the face of a rebuild. Dame still has three years and $137 million owed to him after this season. However, its possible he could make a push to get to winning situation if Portland can’t land him a worthy sidekick.

As far as the Pelicans are concerned, there are serious red flags when it comes to the Zion Williamson situation. Not only has Zion missed the entire season due to a foot injury (that may require a second surgery), but numerous reports have surfaced saying the young phenom is unhappy in NOLA and would welcome a change of scenery.

And when it comes to Donovan Mitchell, the three-time All-Star has continuously had to fend off rumors that he’s not happy in Salt Lake. Spida is still only in the first year of a five-year extension; so if he truly makes a push to want out, it could turn Ben Simmons-esque quickly.

Hopefully all three stars can find the best situation to help them succeed. Whether it’s staying out, or heading elsewhere.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.