3 NBA Teams LeBron Could Leave The Lakers For

Where will LeBron James finish his NBA career?

The legendary Los Angeles Lakers star admitted during All-Star Weekend that it’s possible he will finish his career somewhere other than Southern California.

LeBron has one year remaining on his contract, meaning he’ll be able to hit free agency next summer. He appears to be open to a move, too.

The four-time NBA champion told The Athletic that he has one main goal moving forward: to play with his son, Bronny James.

“My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point,” James said.

It remains to be seen if Bronny James is an NBA-caliber player. However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a team take a chance on Bronny just so they can land LeBron.

Here are three teams that could be in play for the LeBron and Bronny duo.

Cavs

LeBron started his NBA career in Cleveland. It would be fitting if the four-time NBA champion would finish it there, too.

The Cavs are a growing contender in the Eastern Conference, so perhaps they wouldn’t want to make room for someone like Bronny James.

However, if it means they get LeBron back, too, why not?

Need a cutaway to LeBron watching the young Cavs while swirling a glass of red — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 20, 2022

Wizards

Washington, D.C. is one of the most-powerful cities in the world. It could be fun for LeBron James to finish his career in a place where he could do some retirement work.

The Wizards could be entering a full-blown rebuild soon, but they have some pieces that could entice LeBron.

Mainly, his old teammate, Kyle Kuzma.

That’s how you get an A on the group project !!!🤣🤣🤣 way to go wiz!! Break time 🧘🏽‍♂️🧘🏽‍♂️🧘🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/00NmrNMmgl — kuz (@kylekuzma) February 18, 2022

Knicks

New York has always been mentioned as a possible free agency destination for LeBron James. Madison Square Garden is his favorite arena in the world, after all.

The Knicks appeared to be taking some major steps toward contention last year, but they’ve taken a step back this year.

Perhaps the addition of LeBron (and Bronny) James could be just what the Knicks need.

Imagine Bronny gets drafted to the Knicks. Lebron James last ever game.

TNT.

Madison-Square Garden.

Playing with his son. GOOSEBUMPS. pic.twitter.com/tMeTSo4LFd — JAY® (@JayLGK) February 19, 2022

***

Where do you see LeBron James finishing his career?