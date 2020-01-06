The Spun

3 NFL Coaches Were Reportedly On Jerry Jones’ “Wish List”

Jerry Jones walks onto the field before a Cowboys game.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 05: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Big-name college football coaches were linked to the Dallas Cowboys job, from Urban Meyer to Lincoln Riley to Dan Mullen, but in the end, Jerry Jones went with a proven NFL man.

The Cowboys are hiring former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, according to multiple reports. The hiring is expected to be announced soon.

Jones reportedly had his eyes on a proven NFL head coach from the start.

ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. reports that there are three big-time NFL head coaches on Jones’ “wish list.”

  • Saints head coach Sean Payton
  • Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer
  • McCarthy

“Seriously, Mike McCarthy is a big get for the Cowboys,” he reports.

McCarthy has one of the best resumes of active NFL head coaches. He led the Packers to a Super Bowl win and has 10 postseason victories.

The Cowboys also reportedly interviewed former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.


