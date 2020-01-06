3 NFL Coaches Were Reportedly On Jerry Jones’ “Wish List”

Big-name college football coaches were linked to the Dallas Cowboys job, from Urban Meyer to Lincoln Riley to Dan Mullen, but in the end, Jerry Jones went with a proven NFL man.

The Cowboys are hiring former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, according to multiple reports. The hiring is expected to be announced soon.

Jones reportedly had his eyes on a proven NFL head coach from the start.

ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. reports that there are three big-time NFL head coaches on Jones’ “wish list.”

Saints head coach Sean Payton

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer

McCarthy

“Seriously, Mike McCarthy is a big get for the Cowboys,” he reports.

After a few Johnnie Walker Blues with Jerry, it’s always advisable not to drive. Seriously, Mike McCarthy is a big get for the Cowboys. The other NFL coaches on Jerry’s short wish-list are under contract (and would have required costly trades): Sean Payton and Mike Zimmer. https://t.co/9qrgkbyvg1 — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) January 6, 2020

McCarthy has one of the best resumes of active NFL head coaches. He led the Packers to a Super Bowl win and has 10 postseason victories.

The Cowboys also reportedly interviewed former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.