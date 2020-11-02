3 Notable NFL Players Being Mentioned For Possible Trade

The NFL’s trade deadline is a little more than a day away. Teams have until 4 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday to make deals.

Ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, a couple of notable NFL players are being mentioned in trade rumors.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on the trade speculation on Monday morning. He identified three players to watch. Those players:

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller

Fuller could be the top player to watch, as the Green Bay Packers are rumored to have major interest.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked on Sunday about his team’s trade rumors. He gave a pretty telling answer.

“That’s not a bad question but that’s one I can’t answer,” Rodgers said when he was asked if the Packers should trade for another wide receiver at the deadline.

Translation: Yes, we should, but I’m not going to publicly put pressure on my team’s front office.

The Packers have one of the NFL’s most-prolific offenses, but it’s clear that Green Bay could use another wide receiver. Perhaps they’ll land one in the coming hours.