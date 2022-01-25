3 NFL Teams Can Be Forced Into Doing ‘Hard Knocks’

Three NFL franchises could be forced into doing HBO’s “Hard Knocks” in 2022.

Teams that have made the playoff in the past two seasons can deny a request to be on the show. Any team in search of a new head coach or who has participated in the program over the last decade is disqualified from consideration.

With these stipulations, the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers and New York Jets remain as the only three teams that can be forced into participation.

– 9 new HC teams don't qualify

– Playoff teams from the past 2 years can't be forced (DQs: TEN, KC, BUF, CIN, NE, PIT, GB, TB, DAL, LAR, AZ, SF, PHI, BAL, CLE, IND, SEA, WFT)

– Teams that have been on Hard Knocks the past 10 years also DQ'd (ATL, LAR) — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) January 25, 2022

Each of these organizations have intriguing draws for the show.

With a head coach full of headline-grabbing personality, Dan Campbell and the Lions organization would certainly provide some excellent entertainment coming off their 3-13-1 season in 2021. The Panthers, still be led by Matt Rhule, would give an inside look at a coach who many felt should have been fired after yet another disappointing season. And the Jets would be able showcase a second-year head coach/quarterback combo of Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson.

What franchise do you want to be on “Hard Knocks” in 2022?