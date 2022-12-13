3 NFL Teams Named 'Fits' For Tom Brady Next Season

Tom Brady is in the midst of his final contract season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If the all-time great quarterback decides to continue his NFL career in 2023, he could very well be on his way to a new team.

On Tuesday, NFL insider Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post named three potential landing spots for Brady next season.

Take a look at La Confora's potential "fits" and explanations for each team:

San Francisco 49ers

"There’s no place like home. A Bay Area reunion, with an expert schemer/play-caller in Kyle Shanahan as head coach, and with a loaded roster, would top Brady’s wish list. 'That’s the best fit for him,' said one GM, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not allowed to discuss players under contract to other teams. 'But is that what Kyle wants?' "Things are complicated by the season-ending injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and youngster Trey Lance, to say nothing of Brock Purdy’s exemplary performance thus far, albeit in a very short sample size. Garoppolo re-signing in San Francisco was considered likely before his latest injury, but perhaps Brady could be the ideal veteran presence to have around next year. The fact those quarterbacks share an agent makes this even more delicious food for thought."

Miami Dolphins

"For much of the year, Tua Tagovailoa looked like an MVP candidate. But back-to-back road losses in California have exposed his warts to an alarming degree, and this team already incurred significant fines and penalties for tampering with Brady in the past. If you are going to lose draft picks flirting with him, does it make sense to find out what he can do for you? Tagovailoa’s long injury history, and his recent shocking inaccuracy, have to give owner Stephen Ross pause. He’s been chasing a big fish QB for a long time. All the speed they have at skill positions would allow the aging passer to focus on short and immediate throws and get the ball out quickly. 'It’s a great roster for him, and he’d get two shots at Belichick,' noted one NFL executive, referring to the Dolphins’ AFC East rivals.

Las Vegas Raiders

"More on Derek Carr below, but let’s just say it hasn’t been the season anyone would have expected from him. It didn’t sound like Brady and Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels, his longtime coordinator in New England, were totally simpatico at the time the QB defected to Tampa, but clearly this could be a schematic fit. Las Vegas boasts a loaded offense (when healthy), perfect conditions in a dome and a system in which Brady has won more Super Bowls than anyone else could imagine. What Brady and McDaniels accomplished together cannot be discounted, especially in a limited field of suitors."

