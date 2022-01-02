3 NFL Teams Are Reportedly Preparing For Coaching Searches

It should be another interesting coaching carousel in the National Football League this offseason.

According to a report from CBS Sports, three NFL coaching staffs are bracing for major offseason changes.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reports that the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings are all preparing for potential head coaching searches.

“The Vikings, Broncos and Bears have also had internal discussions about their head coaching situations and are preparing to conduct a search at the end of the season, league sources said,” he reported on Sunday.

Head coaches under review in several spots https://t.co/8TV7gDJ4rz — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 2, 2022

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Sunday that Bears head coach Matt Nagy is likely to be fired after the season.

The Bears will likely move on from HC Matt Nagy after he coaches out the rest of the season, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/sgTLXkVsfJ — PFF (@PFF) January 2, 2022

