3 NFL Teams Are Reportedly Preparing For Coaching Searches

A general view of the fans at a Denver Broncos game.DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 4: A general view of the field during the fourth quarter of a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

It should be another interesting coaching carousel in the National Football League this offseason.

According to a report from CBS Sports, three NFL coaching staffs are bracing for major offseason changes.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reports that the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings are all preparing for potential head coaching searches.

“The Vikings, Broncos and Bears have also had internal discussions about their head coaching situations and are preparing to conduct a search at the end of the season, league sources said,” he reported on Sunday.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Sunday that Bears head coach Matt Nagy is likely to be fired after the season.

Stay tuned…

