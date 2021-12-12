The Spun

3 NFL Teams Were Linked To Russell Wilson This Week

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson against the Giants.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter in the game at Lumen Field on December 06, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

One thing is clear: the Russell Wilson trade rumors aren’t going away anytime soon.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback has been at the center of some trade rumors throughout the year. It appears those trade rumors will continue to grow heading into the offseason.

Earlier this week, three NFL teams were linked to Wilson. Sports reporter Jordan Schultz reported that Wilson would be open to a trade to three teams:

  • New York Giants
  • Denver Broncos
  • New Orleans Saints

Wilson, unsurprisingly, has denied the rumors. However, they are not going away anytime soon.

For now, Wilson remains a member of the Seattle Seahawks. However, the franchise could undergo some major changes this offseason, including one at head coach.

It will be interesting to see if these trade rumors gain any serious momentum.

For now, it’s nothing more than speculation.

