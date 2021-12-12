3 NFL Teams Were Linked To Russell Wilson This Week

One thing is clear: the Russell Wilson trade rumors aren’t going away anytime soon.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback has been at the center of some trade rumors throughout the year. It appears those trade rumors will continue to grow heading into the offseason.

Earlier this week, three NFL teams were linked to Wilson. Sports reporter Jordan Schultz reported that Wilson would be open to a trade to three teams:

New York Giants

Denver Broncos

New Orleans Saints

Wilson, unsurprisingly, has denied the rumors. However, they are not going away anytime soon.

More Russell Wilson trade talk out of Seattle expected this offseason, from @RapSheethttps://t.co/ypt63uPS4e pic.twitter.com/SAX315memO — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 12, 2021

For now, Wilson remains a member of the Seattle Seahawks. However, the franchise could undergo some major changes this offseason, including one at head coach.

It will be interesting to see if these trade rumors gain any serious momentum.

For now, it’s nothing more than speculation.