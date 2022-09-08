3 Notable Teams Reportedly Explored Russell Wilson Trade

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

By this point, everyone knows that the Denver Broncos trade for star quarterback Russell Wilson.

However, everyone may not know that several other teams showed significant interest in the star quarterback. According to a report from ESPN, three other teams called the Seattle Seahawks about a possible trade for Wilson.

The New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and Washington Commanders all reached out to Seattle.

Here's more from ESPN:

The Seahawks received calls from the Broncos and several other teams, including the Saints, New York Giants and Washington Commanders. They knew Wilson wanted Denver, according to a front-office source, but kept New Orleans involved in the bidding so the Broncos would have to compete against another offer. Schneider later apologized to the Saints and other teams who had called, having told them they weren't trading Wilson. Denver was Wilson's only option and Schneider's preferred choice, because Drew Lock was the quarterback Schneider wanted in return.

After failing to trade for Wilson, New Orleans re-signed veteran quarterback Jameis Winston.

Meanwhile, Washington traded for Carson Wentz and the Giants were resigned to having Daniel Jones as their starter once again.