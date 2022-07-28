3 Notable Teams Reportedly No Longer Pursuing Kevin Durant

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant caused quite the stir on social media a few weeks ago when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

At the time, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before he got traded, but talks between the Nets and other teams have come to a standstill.

ESPN's Chris Broussard is reporting that all three of the Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, and Miami Heat are out of the Durant sweepstakes.

He even went on to say that Durant likely starts the season in Brooklyn, despite wanting out.

"We see teams dropping out every day," Broussard said on First Things First. "Phoenix is out. Miami is out. Toronto is out. What's the deal to be made? Now, this Boston thing, if they want to give up Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and if I'm the Nets, I'm demanding Robert Williams and three first-round picks. If they want to give up some kind of deal like that, then maybe it happens. But outside of that, where in the world is he going? The likeliest scenario is that KD starts the season in Brooklyn."

It was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday that the Celtics had engaged the Nets in a possible Durant deal. Wojnarowski also said that Boston was willing to include Brown in a trade for Durant in his report.

Durant is coming off a fantastic year for the Nets. He averaged 29.9 points and seven rebounds per game as he led Brooklyn to the playoffs.

These next couple of months in the Durant sweepstakes should be pretty interesting.