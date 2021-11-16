3 Other Teams Reportedly Had Interest In Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard has officially agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Angels, but not before three other teams had an interest in him.

According to Jon Heyman, three AL East teams were involved in talks as the Yankees, Blue Jays, and Red Sox all liked him. Ultimately though, it wasn’t enough as the Angels were able to snag him.

Syndergaard is taking Angels physical today. Assuming he passes he’s an Angel and Mets get draft choice. If not he can still take the Mets $18.4M qualifying offer. Angels weren’t only team in; at least Jays, Yanks and Red Sox are believed to have considered Noah. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 16, 2021

Syndergaard had spent his entire career with the Mets before agreeing to this deal with the Angels. He was part of that once-vaunted rotation that included Jacob deGrom (arguably the best pitcher in baseball), Matt Harvey, and Steven Matz.

He hardly played this season and last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. His last full season came in 2019 when he finished 10-8 and had a 4.28 ERA.

Before that, Syndergaard won double-digit games in both 2018 and 2016 and had a 3.03 and 2.60 ERA respectively for those seasons.

The Angels will be hoping that he can get back to that level as they’ll pair him with Shohei Ohtani at the top of their rotation.

They’ll also be hoping that they can finally get back to the MLB playoffs as they haven’t made it since 2014.