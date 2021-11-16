The Spun

3 Other Teams Reportedly Had Interest In Noah Syndergaard

Mets' Noah Syndergaard throwing a pitch.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets pitches during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field on April 10, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Noah Syndergaard has officially agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Angels, but not before three other teams had an interest in him.

According to Jon Heyman, three AL East teams were involved in talks as the Yankees, Blue Jays, and Red Sox all liked him. Ultimately though, it wasn’t enough as the Angels were able to snag him.

Syndergaard had spent his entire career with the Mets before agreeing to this deal with the Angels. He was part of that once-vaunted rotation that included Jacob deGrom (arguably the best pitcher in baseball), Matt Harvey, and Steven Matz.

He hardly played this season and last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. His last full season came in 2019 when he finished 10-8 and had a 4.28 ERA.

Before that, Syndergaard won double-digit games in both 2018 and 2016 and had a 3.03 and 2.60 ERA respectively for those seasons.

The Angels will be hoping that he can get back to that level as they’ll pair him with Shohei Ohtani at the top of their rotation.

They’ll also be hoping that they can finally get back to the MLB playoffs as they haven’t made it since 2014.

