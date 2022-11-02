3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday

The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up.

And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee.

Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan Wallace was a participant.

Head coach James Franklin has yet to address those players' absences from the practice field at the time of this article, and it's unknown if he will.

As far as the rest of the offense, quarterback remains up in the air for Franklin and the Nittany Lions' coaching staff.

Last week's loss to Ohio State definitely did a number on Penn State's roster who enters this weekend as huge favorites over the Hoosiers.

At 6-2 PSU sits at No. 15 in the country with four games remaining on the schedule. After Indiana, the team finishes things out with three straight games against Big Ten opponents: Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State.