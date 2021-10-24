3 Programs Reportedly Feeling Good About Arch Manning

The recruitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning continues to heat up.

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, visited the family school – Ole Miss – on Saturday. The Rebels honored Eli Manning, retiring his jersey, with Arch Manning in attendance. The Rebels are believed to be in the mix for the five-star quarterback recruit.

They’re not alone, though. Several major college football programs are going after Arch Manning, though the New Orleans native will be tough to get.

ESPN college football insider Mark Schlabach gave some insight on Arch Manning’s recruitment during Friday night’s game on ESPNU.

“From what people have told me around Isidore Newman, I think he’ll wait for the coaching carousel to settle down after this season,” Schlabach said. “And then go out and make his official visits and come up with a decision late next spring or summer. But certainly Texas, Georgia and Alabama seem to think they’re in a pretty good position.”

LSU and Ole Miss are also believed to be in contention to land Arch Manning.

The five-star quarterback is the No. 1 player in the country, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.