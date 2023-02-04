Look: 3 Prominent Quarterbacks Jets Could Target In Offseason

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - JULY 29: New York Jets football helmets sit on the ground during a morning practice at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 29, 2021 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Jets are a team to watch in the quarterback market for this offseason.

They can't rely on Mike White or Zach Wilson to start again next season and that has them going over their options, both in free agency and in the trade market.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Jets are hoping Wilson develops next season but are hoping to acquire a veteran quarterback to be their starter. He has three quarterbacks that the Jets could be gunning for.

"The Jets remain poised to acquire a veteran quarterback this offseason to take over the starting job, but they’re still assessing their plan of attack. The names to watch are Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Derek Carr," Howe wrote.

If the Jets were to go over Rodgers and Carr, they'd have to send a trade package to either the Packers or Raiders. As for Garoppolo, they'd be able to sign him in free agency since his contract with the 49ers is set to expire.

The Jets were close to making the playoffs this past season with subpar QB play, so if they can get an upgrade, they'll have a good chance of getting in next season.