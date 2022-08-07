3 Prominent Teams Mentioned For Odell Beckham Jr.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams walks to the field before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Just weeks away from the NFL's season opener, Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the open market.

The star wide receiver is still more than capable of being a difference-maker for a team, but a torn ACL in the Super Bowl means he won't be available until the second half of the season at the earliest.

But according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, three teams remain open to potentially bringing in the three-time Pro Bowler.

Per Rapoport:

He’s continued to receive interest from several teams, contending teams. The Bucs had some interest before they ended up signing Julio Jones. I would imagine teams that were interested previously — the Green Bay Packers still need a receiver, I would expect them to be interested. And, of course, the Los Angeles Rams, his old team who have the head coach, Sean McVay, whose wedding he crashed, still have maintained interest.

The Rams have maintained that they'd like to keep OBJ in LA, but a player of his talents will always draw interest from outside teams.