3 Schools Are "Front Of The Pack" For Arch Manning

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Over the past few months, Arch Manning's recruitment started to heat up - though he hasn't finalized a list just yet.

The month of June could be a massive one for the schools hoping to land the No. 1 overall recruit. According to a report from 247Sports, Manning will be taking three more official visits in June - to three separate schools.

“Texas, Alabama, Georgia — the three schools he mentioned he for sure wants to take visits to," 247Sports wrote. "...Arch mentioned three schools. The Manning Passing Academy is also during that month. And so, Arch usually always attends that — put on by Archie and Eli and Peyton. So I think that’s — you’ve pretty much go to look at his summer plans there."

Later, 247Sports highlighted Alabama, Georgia and Texas as the "front of the pack" for Manning right now.

“But those schools have kind of been the ones that have been in front of the pack since kind of this entire recruitment started,” the story continued. “So, not surprising to see that be the trio that he’s decided on for now. I do think there’s a chance Florida can get an official visit, maybe LSU, but it’s those three right now.”

Where will Manning land next?