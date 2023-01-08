3 Schools Are Seen As Favorites For Bronny James
LeBron James doesn't shy away from admitting that he dreams of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny James, for at least one NBA season.
But Bronny James will probably have to make a stop at the collegiate level first.
Where will the 2023 four-star combo guard end up? Three schools have made offers to the son of the legendary NBA star.
- Ohio State
- USC
- Memphis
It's unclear if Bronny James has any true favorites right now, but so far, those are the three major schools that have offered him a full scholarship.
Bronny James will likely land more offers once it becomes clear that he intends on playing college basketball.
There is still the possibility that Bronny James goes straight to the G League.
Where do you see the son of the legendary Los Angeles Lakers star playing college hoops?