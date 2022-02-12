The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

3 Schools Reportedly Looking To Leave Their Conference Early

Southern Miss football players run out onto field.HATTIESBURG, MS - SEPTEMBER 5: Members of the Mississippi State Bulldogs run out on to the field prior to their game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on September 5, 2015 at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 34-16. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Three schools are reportedly looking to jump off the Conference USA ship early.

On Friday, CBS Sports‘ Shehan Jeyarajah revealed Southern Miss, Marshall and Old Dominion all plan to leave for the Sun Belt a year early. This would put them in their new conference in time for the 2022 athletic year, rather than initial target date of “no later than June 2023.”

However there appears to be some pushback from the conference itself.

“The University first advised Conference USA in early December 2021 of the University’s plans to terminate its membership in June 2022,” Southern Miss said in a statement. “Since then, the University has clearly and consistently repeated its intentions to the conference.”

“The University has from the outset expressed its desire to work with [C-USA] to achieve an amicable separation, including offering to cooperate to ensure that all remaining conference members had complete competitive schedules for those sports in which the University competes. [C-USA] has so far refused to discuss any such arrangement with the University.”

 

A story to watch for sure, as things continue to develop.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.