3 Teams Aaron Rodgers Could Finish His NFL Career With

Legendary Packers quarterback Brett Favre made a prediction for Aaron Rodgers today. He thinks Green Bay’s current QB will follow in his footsteps and finish his NFL career elsewhere.

“I think he’ll play somewhere else,” Favre said Wednesday on NBC Sports Network with Rich Eisen.

Favre, who played for the Vikings and the Jets after leaving Green Bay (thanks to Rodgers’ arrival), believes Rodgers won’t finish his career at Lambeau Field, either. The Packers just drafted his heir apparent in Jordan Love.

“My gut tells me no,” Favre said. “I don’t know this for certain, but I guarantee you, it’s got the wheels turning in Aaron’s mind. If that’s the case, then that means there’s a chip on his shoulder toward the organization that otherwise was not there. All he needs is a reason other than this reason to expedite that.”

So, if Rodgers does finish his NFL career elsewhere, who will it be with? Here are three possibilities.

1. Patriots

How about replacing Tom Brady, the greatest NFL quarterback of all-time, with Aaron Rodgers, possibly the most-gifted thrower of all-time?

Bill Belichick seems to like Jarrett Stidham, but the second-year QB is far from a sure thing. New England could be looking for a new quarterback by 2021 or ’22. Rodgers could be available by then.

2. Cowboys

The Cowboys seem to have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, but he’s yet to be locked up with a longterm deal. Prescott is currently scheduled to play under the franchise tag in 2020.

If Prescott and the Cowboys can’t agree on a longterm deal, they could end up letting him walk in 2021 or ’22. If that happens, perhaps Jerry Jones will make a run at Rodgers.

Dallas would definitely have a lot of offensive talent for No. 12 to work with.

3. Bears

Rodgers playing in Chicago would just feel wrong, but you would have said the same thing about Favre in Minnesota before that happened.

The Bears’ quarterback situation is far from set moving into the future. Mitch Trubisky is approaching NFL Draft “bust” status.

Chicago fans might take a while to get used to rooting for Rodgers, but they’d probably be OK with it eventually. And, even if they’re not, if the Bears’ front office has the opportunity to replace Trubisky with Rodgers, they’d have no choice but to do it.

***

Where do you see Aaron Rodgers finishing his NFL career?