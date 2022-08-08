3 Teams Are Reportedly Frontrunners For Kevin Durant Trade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 06, 2022 in New York City. The Nets won 110-98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Nets superstar Kevin Durant reportedly gave the organization an ultimatum over the weekend: me or GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, KD met with Nets owner Joe Tsai to reiterate his trade request. And the NBA insider says that the Celtics, Raptors and Heat are three most likely teams to acquire the all-world hooper.

It's a bit surprising considering it was widely reported that Durant handpicked Steve Nash when he came to Brooklyn. Although at least one insider has disputed that, saying KD wanted Clippers head coach Ty Lue.

During an appearance on "The Joe Budden Podcast" in 2020, Durant also shot down the idea that he made the final call on Nash being hired.

First of all, I didn’t pick the Nets coach. We’ve got people in place that do that. I just supported it: Me and Kyrie. We’re always on the same page. He’s just a hooper. It doesn’t matter.

It's no secret how bad the Miami Heat want KD, and the Celtics have reportedly put forth a Jaylen Brown-centered package as well.

Toronto also remains very much interested but is fixed on keeping Scottie Barnes out of the trade.