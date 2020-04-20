3 Teams Named ‘Best Fits’ For QB Jameis Winston

We’re about a month into the NFL’s 2020 free agency period and former No. 1 overall draft pick Jameis Winston remains unsigned.

Winston was let go by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month following the franchise’s decision to sign six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady.

The former Florida State quarterback has been linked to a couple of different NFL franchises, but it seems unlikely that he’s going to sign before the draft.

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks has named three potential “good fits” for Winston as we head deeper into the free agency period.

All three teams are notable: Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.

The Cowboys are probably the most-intriguing team mentioned. The Patriots don’t have a locked in starter and Ben Roethlisberger probably doesn’t have a ton of time left with the Steelers.

“The veteran passer is a significant upgrade over current backup Cooper Rush. For Winston, it would give the former starter an opportunity to refine his mechanics under a respected offensive mind in Mike McCarthy. This would represent a win-win situation for the team and player, which makes it a situation worth considering for a franchise looking to vault into title contention in 2020,” Brooks writes.

Winston would be good insurance for Dak Prescott, who could hold out without a new contract.

The former Bucs quarterback is likely to wait until after the NFL Draft to make a decision on his future. The quarterback picture should be clearer across the league a week from now.