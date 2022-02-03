3 Teams Expected To Make ‘Strong Push’ For Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to publicly say that they will be moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason. However, the quarterback admitted earlier this week that he expects to be traded.

“I was talking to John (Lynch) yesterday about finding the right destination and whatever the future holds, just doing it the right way,” Garoppolo said. “I’ve got a long career ahead of me. I’m excited about it. I’m excited about the opportunities to come. I just want to go to a place where they want to win. That’s really what I’m in this game for. I’m here to play football, win football games and as long as I’ve got that and good people around me, I think the rest will take care of itself.”

Where will Jimmy G. end up?

According to a report from FanSided’s Matt Lombardo, there are three teams expected to make a “strong push” for the quarterback.

One current personnel director tells FanSided the expectation inside the league is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Denver Broncos are expected to make a strong push to trade for Garoppolo.

The Bucs and the Steelers are both in need of a quarterback following the retirements of Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger, respectively.

Denver has been linked heavily to Aaron Rodgers, though perhaps the Broncos will make a run at Jimmy G. if he stays in Green Bay.

It’s going to be an eventful offseason on the quarterback carousel, that is for sure.