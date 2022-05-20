3 Teams In "Holding Pattern" On Potential Baker Mayfield Trade

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Now several weeks removed from his trade request, Baker Mayfield is still a member of the Cleveland Browns organization.

From the moment Mayfield became available on the trade market, the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks emerged as favorites to acquire the former No. 1 overall pick.

According to recent reports from Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Browns, Panthers and Seahawks are stuck in a "holding pattern" on Mayfield trade discussions.

Both the Panthers and Seahawks reportedly want the Browns to take on more of Mayfield's remaining contract before a deal goes down.

Mayfield is heading into the fifth year of his rookie contract. He's scheduled to earn $18.85 million under his fifth-year option.

The Browns acquired new QB1 Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade earlier this offseason. Both the Panthers and Seahawks have notable question marks at the quarterback position heading into the 2022 season with Sam Darnold and Drew Lock respectively.

