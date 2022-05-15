3 Teams In The Mix For Ndamukong Suh: Fans React

There are two AFC teams and one NFC team in the mix for pass rusher Ndamukong Suh.

Per Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports, the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking at signing Suh.

Suh has played for the Bucs for the last three seasons but went unsigned going into free agency.

He's still yet to sign with a team, despite the free-agent frenzy being a couple of months ago.

Suh put up good numbers during the 2021 season. He played in all 17 games and finished with 27 total tackles (15 solo), six sacks, and one fumble recovery.

Before he was with the Bucs, he spent one season as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, and five seasons with the Detroit Lions.

