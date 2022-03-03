3 Teams Named ‘Viable’ Destinations For Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been involved in trade rumors for about a year, but the Seattle Seahawks say he’s not going anywhere.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about the trade rumors on Wednesday.

“At this time of year, there’s conversations about everybody,” Carroll said at the NFL Combine. “We’re talking about everybody. And that’s commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players — particularly marquee players — and that’s not changed. It’s been the same every year we’ve been here. So it’s the same as it’s been.

“We have no intention of making any move there, but the conversations, [general manager John Schneider] has to field those. He always has. But nothing specific to that.”

If he is traded, though, where could he land?

NESN.com floated three “viable” trade destinations on Wednesday. The Denver Broncos stand out at +1200 odds:

The Broncos seemingly made a ton of sense to land Rodgers given their young talent and talent at the skill positions. And while it feels like Denver now will miss out with Rodgers looking more likely to re-sign with Green Bay, the Broncos’ hole behind center is gaping. Obviously it wouldn’t make a ton of sense for Denver to trade all their talented skill players to acquire Wilson, but Denver has plenty of draft capital after being given a second- and third-rounder for edge rusher Von Miller. Denver is in a similar position to Philadelphia in the eyes’ of oddsmakers with the Broncos 12-to-1. It would be a decent present for first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the former offensive coordinator in Green Bay.

Denver has admitted that it needs clarity at the quarterback position.

"We know we need better play out of the quarterback position. So we’re going to be aggressive.” – #broncos GM George Paton. My understanding is Paton and Hackett are working really closely together to explore every avenue available for a new QB. It’s really just the two of them — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 1, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants are the two other destinations floated by NESN.com. However, the Eagles have made it clear that Jalen Hurts is their quarterback.

Howie Roseman on possibly acquiring Deshaun Watson: "We have Jalen Hurts, a guy who's led this team to the playoffs." — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) March 2, 2022

If Russell Wilson is traded, where do you see him landing?