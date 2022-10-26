3 Teams Reportedly Called Texans About Wide Receiver Trade

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

There's a chance that Brandin Cooks could be traded again before this year's NFL Trade Deadline.

He's already been trading three times during his career and it makes sense that he could be dealt for a fourth time considering that the Houston Texans are 1-4-1 to start this season.

According to Click2Houston.com, the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Los Angeles Rams have all shown an interest in trading for Cooks.

It makes sense that these three teams are calling since they could all use receiver depth. The Rams lost Odell Beckham Jr. over the offseason, while the Packers lost Davante Adams and the Chiefs lost Tyreek Hill.

Cooks has produced at a good rate this season as he already has 28 receptions for 281 yards and a touchdown. That came after he recorded over 1,000 receiving yards last season.

He'll be a great acquisition for whoever acquires him.